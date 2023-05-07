Surveillance video shows car crash involving sheriff's deputy in Santa Clarita

Surveillance video captured the moment a sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash in Santa Clarita.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash in Santa Clarita.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Sierra Highway and Whispering Leaves Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The deputy was trying to make a U-turn when the patrol car was struck by a gray sedan and another vehicle.

It's not clear if the deputy was responding to a call at the time but the sirens were not on.

No injuries were reported.