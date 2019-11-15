Santa Clarita students, families band together after Saugus High School shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Clarita community banded together to support each other in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at Saugus High School Thursday.

Many attended church for a nighttime prayer service and others joined together at Central Park, where parents and students were reunited after the lockdown.

At Central Park, students tied blue and white balloons above candles to remember the 14-year-old student who was killed. His friend says he was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

"I've known him since I was five," student Joshua Mourthi said. "So, he used to be my neighbor. He could make anyone smile. You could be having the worst day and he'd walk up and say 'Hey, how's your day going?' and you'd immediately start smiling."

Students from other schools were also there to show support for their friends at Saugus.

People also gathered at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

"It's a time to turn to each other," said Rev. Christopher Montella. "It's a time to look to each other for comfort, for support, for understanding."

