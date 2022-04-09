LASD deputy, 3 catalytic converter theft suspects hospitalized in crash after chase in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash in Santa Clarita on Saturday morning left a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and three suspects hospitalized following a chase that was prompted by a report of a catalytic converter theft, authorities said.

The deputy was involved in a pursuit of the suspects on the southbound 5 Freeway in Valencia; authorities called off the chase at Cosgrove Boulevard due to the high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meanwhile, a Burbank Police Department patrol unit in the area observed a stolen vehicle in the area and requested assistance from the Sheriff's Department. LASD units responded to the request, and as they were en route the catalytic converter theft suspects' vehicle crashed into the Sheriff's Department SUV, the spokesperson said.

The deputy and the three suspects were transported to a hospital, where the deputy was listed in stable condition. The suspects' conditions were not immediately known.

The driver of the stolen vehicle remained at large.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Related topics:
santa claritapolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's department
