Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres, shuts down SB 14 Freeway; evacuation orders lifted

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-alarm brush fire erupted in the Santa Clarita area on Monday afternoon, jumping the 14 Freeway and quickly spreading to 130 acres while prompting evacuation orders, officials said.

The so-called Elsmere Fire began about 1:30 p.m. near the northbound side of the freeway at Newhall Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, forcing the California Highway Patrol to close all southbound lanes.

No injuries were immediately reported.

An evacuation order was issued for residents and buildings between Dockweiler Drive and Newhall Avenue, and from Sierra Highway up to Valle de Oro, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. An evacuation warning was in effect for the neighborhood north of Valle de Oro.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted as of 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Department said.

After initially reporting an acreage of 200 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department downgraded the size of the fire zone to 130 acres.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
