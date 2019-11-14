Santa Clarita shooting: Saugus High School choir teacher treats wounded student in classroom

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A choir teacher at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is being hailed as hero after she treated one of the wounded students in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on campus.

Kaitlin Holt says many students ran into her classroom Thursday morning, including one who was shot twice.

"I've never experienced such a strong fight or flight situation. I'm not typically a calm person but in that situation for my students I think that kind of kicks in," she said.

Saugus students describe chaotic scene on campus as gunman opens fire

Holt covered the student's gunshot wounds to her right "side" and left shoulder.

"She was really strong, she was really great. She was joking with me. She was like 'I'm going to be home schooled after this.' She was doing well, as much as I could say."

Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline of events
