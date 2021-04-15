Santa Clarita stabbing suspect in standoff with deputies after chase, crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, prompting a search for the victim's estranged husband, authorities said.By the afternoon, authorities believed they had located the suspect. After a short chase, he crashed the victim's vehicle into a ditch in the Gorman area and was remaining in the car in a standoff with sheriff's deputies. He appeared to be waving a knife inside the vehicle.The stabbing was reported in the 22800 block of Fir Court in the Saugus community just after 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim, who has only been identified as a woman in her 30s, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead."Prior to dying, she identified her estranged husband, who we are naming as James Matthew Dorsey, as the person who stabbed her," Lt. Barry Hall said at the scene.Hall said Dorsey lives in Washington state and drove down to commit the murder."They were certainly estranged," Hall said. "He's not welcome at the house. He probably forced his way in through a door in the back."The couple's three children were home at the time but did not witness the stabbing and were not injured, he said. Those children are now in the care of a family member.Authorities say the 41-year-old suspect fled the scene in the victim's white four-door 2013 Chevy Malibu with a California plate of 7ALF904. He is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised to refrain from approaching him if seen.The Malibu was the vehicle involved in the standoff with deputies in the Gorman area.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities by calling (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-8477 to leave information anonymously.