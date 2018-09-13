A former basketball coach in Santa Clarita was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting eight boys over the span of 10 years, authorities said.Jeremy Haggerty, 34, is accused of inappropriately touching at least eight teenage boys. He was arrested in Tustin.An investigation into Haggerty began last month when the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating an allegation of child molestation against Haggerty.Seven additional victims were identified during the course of the investigation.Investigators determined the suspect had coached all of the alleged victims, who are now adults, during his time at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.Haggerty is accused of committing the crimes during private coaching sessions at his home or at the boy's homes.In some cases, authorities said the alleged abuse went on for years, and in other cases, it was a single instance. The incidents date back to 2008, authorities said."He would make it so that he was eventually alone with the victims, providing what he termed 'body maintenance' to the victims - another word for massages," Sgt. Brian Hudson said.In each case, the massages would lead to inappropriate touching of all the victims, Hudson said.Haggerty worked at Trinity Classical Academy and in three public schools in the area, including Valencia High School, Canyon High School and West Ranch High School.He was arrested as he was leaving a school where he was recently employed at about a month ago; authorities did not identify the school.Haggerty's bail was set at $300,000. He arraignment date is scheduled for Sept. 17.