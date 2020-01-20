ABC7 Salutes

Struggling military family receives $500K Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A military family received a life-changing opportunity with a new home in Santa Clarita, donated to them through a local veterans organization.

Ernesto Trevizo is an Iraq War veteran who was struggling to provide for his family in expensive Southern California. But that changed with the donation through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborate, a local group that helps vets with all aspects of civilian live.

"We're so excited because now our kids get to enjoy the same schools that we grew up going to (and) get to enjoy the same environment that we grew up enjoying," Trevizo said.

The donor of the home, which is worth about $500,000, wished to remain anonymous.

"I don't know if they understand the magnitude of it but they have literally changed somebody's life... and I will never stop being thankful for it," Trevizo said.

The collaborative also helped him get a new job working for the VA to help other vets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyveteranshomeabc7 salutesdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Getting help to veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News