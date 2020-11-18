Santa is making some creative adjustments 2020; pandemic forces Kris Kringle to go virtual

NORTHRIDGE (KABC) -- Santa is going to have to make some creative adjustments this year. The pandemic is forcing Kris Kringle to go virtual!COVID-19 has forced a few changes to his jam packed schedule, but Santa's mission remains the same: to spread Christmas cheer to every little girl and boy. And this year, through the Red Sled Santa Foundation, kids can talk to Santa Claus virtually, and even take virtual pictures."We can ask them what they'd like for Christmas. And really what's wonderful about that portal is that they'll be able to zoom in and see Santa's North Pole," said Santa Claus.Yep, it is 2020 and even Santa Claus is using Zoom!He says the Christmas lists this year are a sign of the times-the most popular requests are board games, new computers and faster Wi-Fi!Santa is also accepting limited in person visits, by appointment only, some workshops. Families will notice this large Plexiglas barrier to keep everyone healthy this holiday."Now I think there's a stronger need for more love and sharing and Santa is here to offer that. But I also know that people are a lot more giving this year too," said Santa.As he loads his sleigh with donated presents and prepares to make the long journey, Santa is reminding children everywhere that Christmas is not now, and will never be canceled.So make sure you're on his nice list!"Now remember, Santa is always watching so I want you to do the best that you can do, you know, listen to your adults, clean up after yourself, brush your teeth, go to bed when you're asked, wash your hands and be very kind to your siblings," said Santa.To chat with Santa go to Redsledsanta.com or go to hireSanta dot com.