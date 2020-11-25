50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs Friday on ABC

New York City -- The 50th anniversary airing of the Rankin-Bass holiday classic "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" is coming to your TV Friday night!The beloved special, which first aired on ABC in 1970, will be shown at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7 p.m. Central and Mountain on your ABC station.The special was filmed in the "Animagic" stop-motion style that is a distinct feature of so many of the Rankin-Bass holiday productions, like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "The Year Without a Santa Claus."The film tells the origin story of Kris Kringle and featured the voices of legendary actor Fred Astaire, as narrator S.D. Kluger; Mickey Rooney, who plays Kris Kringle/Santa Claus; Keenan Wynn as the Winter Warlock; and Paul Frees, who performed different roles throughout the film.Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle, the future Santa Claus, starting from when he is an orphaned baby taken in by the Kringle family, who happen to be toymakers.When Kris is all grown up, he is tasked with delivering toys to the gloomy city of Sombertown, which is, as the name implies, not a happy place because it's run by the despotic Burgermeister Meisterburger, who won't allow toys into the town.Kris Kringle finds a way to beat the odds, but not before tangling with the Burgermeister and the Winter Warlock, and along the way meeting the woman who becomes Mrs. Claus.The special also featured a number of classic holiday songs, including "Put One Foot in Front of the Other" and, of course, "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.""Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" is among several holiday programs airing on ABC this holiday season. They include:--"Olaf's Frozen Adventure," -- 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/ 7 p.m. Central and Mountain--"Toy Story That Time Forgot" 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7:30 p.m. Central and Mountain--"Disney Prep & Landing" -- 7:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/6 p.m. Central and Mountain--"Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty or Nice" -- 7:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/6:30 p.m. Central and Mountain--"The Disney Holiday Singalong" -- 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7 p.m. Central and Mountain--"CMA Country Christmas" -- 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/8 p.m. Central and Mountain--"The Great Christmas Light Fight" season premiere -- 8:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/ 7 p.m. Central and Mountain--"Shrek the Halls" -- 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7:30 p.m. Central and Mountain--"The Sound of Music -- 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/6 p.m. Central and Mountain--"The Great Christmas Light Fight" season finale -- 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/8 p.m. Central and Mountain-- "The Greatest Showman" network broadcast premiere -- 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7 p.m. Central and Mountain-- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration"-- 10 a.m. Eastern and Pacific/ 9 a.m. Central and Mountain----------