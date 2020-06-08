Santa Cruz sheriff to provide update on ambush killing of deputy

FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett is also expected to participate in the briefing to give more details about the investigation.
We'll be streaming the press conference live here.
On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious van in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. The caller said there were guns and bomb-making devices inside, Hart said.
When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and the deputies followed. The van went down a driveway at a home, and the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.
Santa Cruz Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was wounded and later died at a hospital. Another deputy was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and struck by a vehicle as the suspect fled. A third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand, Hart said.
An active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Gutzwiller and wounding two other officers.
The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, attempted a carjacking and was shot during his arrest, Hart said. He was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The injured deputy was listed in stable condition on Sunday.
Carrillo will be charged with first-degree murder, Hart said.
Carrillo's wife, Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, who was also in the Air Force, was found dead in an off-base hotel in May 2018 while she was stationed in South Carolina. She was 30. Her death was investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and ruled a suicide, according to the Air Force.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said Gutzwiller was a beloved 14-year veteran of the force.
"There's a hole in all of our hearts now." he said at a vigil Sunday that drew more than a thousand mourners.
Friends and members of the Santa Cruz community dropped off flowers and paid their respects Monday morning.
Nancy Rung lives close by the sheriff's office and wanted to pay her respects.
"This is such a tragedy, the world is crazy right now. I'm really feeling sadness right now so I just wanted to walk over and bring some flowers. My husband is a retired battalion chief so I know the family of a firefighter and the police department is close- it could be anybody- we talk about it all the time- there's so much going on," Rung said.
Santa Cruz Mayor Justin Cummings said what happened on Saturday afternoon was a shock to everyone.
"You know we need good people in law enforcement and to see someone lose their life trying to protect the community is -- it's just really heartbreaking for everyone," Cummings said.
The mayor went onto say so much is happening at one time for the community of Santa Cruz.
"Many people were saying we need to defund our police force and then the next day we have officers shot in the line of duty trying to protect the community," Cummings said.
The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office have provided a link to a confirmed fundraiser for Gutwiller's family.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.