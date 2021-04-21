doctors

Louisiana doctor refuses to perform surgery due to teen's shirt, mom says

EMBED <>More Videos

Doctor refused to perform surgery due to teen's shirt, mom says

VILLE PLATTE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana doctor refused to perform surgery on a teen shooting victim because of the Christmas sweater he was wearing, the teen's mother claims.

Shelly Jack told KATC-TV her 17-year-old son was shot in the leg while trying to pull a friend away from a fight. When they sought medical treatment at a hospital, the doctor took issue with the shirt that had an image of Santa Claus with the text "Gangsta Wrapper" below it.

"It's a joke," Jack said to KATC. "Just a funny shirt."

The doctor at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, a town of around 7,000 near Lafayette, refused to treat the teen after lecturing him about the shirt.

"He looked at him and said 'You have the nerve to come in to my office with this gangsta apparel after you got shot in the leg, and all the kids got shot due to gangster activity,'" Jack claimed.

The hospital has a staff of more than 20 physicians and serves around 40,000 patients each year at the 48-bed facility, according to its Facebook page.

The teen was told he'd have to make an appointment with a surgeon to have the bullet removed from his leg. Jack said the shirt could have been removed, but the doctor didn't back down.

"I said, 'I don't see the problem, but he can take it off,'" Jack said. "He said, 'No, you don't come into my office with this gangsta gear. That's disrespectful to me and everyone else in here.' And he ranted on how he wasn't going to participate in helping a gang member. That's what I got from it," Jack told KATC.

The teen was able to make an appointment with another surgeon, Jack said. She said he's not a member of a gang and had no part in the shooting other than helping his friend when he was wounded.

She's filed a complaint with the hospital.

"Our hospital takes all complaints very seriously," hospital officials said in a statement to KATC. "We will complete a full investigation on each complaint filed. All complaints are confidential and we maintain the privacy of each patient."

"It hurt my feelings because I know my son," Jack said. "He's not perfect but he's trying. He's in high school about to graduate. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. That doesn't give him the right to profile him because of something he was wearing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianamedicalsanta clausrace relationshospitalteen shotshootinghealth careu.s. & worlddoctorsgang
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOCTORS
Vaccine refusals in intelligence agencies raise GOP concerns
Group of children in OC among 1st to get dose of Pfizer vaccine
Where LA Co.'s employee vaccine mandate stands after initial deadline
LA County starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
BTS stops traffic near The Grove for impromptu crosswalk concert
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News