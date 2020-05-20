Pilot killed when small plane from Van Nuys crashes at Santa Maria school, authorities say

A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane that had departed from Van Nuys crashed Wednesday on the grounds of a school in Santa Maria, authorities say.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane that had departed from Van Nuys crashed Wednesday on the grounds of a school in Santa Maria, authorities say.

The single-engine Cirrus SR20 crashed around 10:45 a.m. on the grounds of Ralph Dunlap Elementary school, near a basketball court on school property.

Doorbell camera footage from the neighborhood captured the sounds of a loud crash and the sight of a parachute fluttering to the ground, followed by a large plume of black smoke rising over the area.

The airplane caught fire after the crash.

The plane had left that morning from Van Nuys Airport and was headed to the Santa Maria airport. It is believed the pilot was the only person on board. No injuries on the ground were reported.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
