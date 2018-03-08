Santa Monica crime increases by 12.5 percent

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Santa Monica residents and business owners are concerned about a recent increase in crime.


The city has had high-profile crimes in the past few months. Two jewelry stores on popular Montana Avenue have been robbed, and a violent home invasion sent a young woman to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

In a statement, Santa Monica Police Chief Kenneth Semko acknowledged the increase in crime, citing crime had increased in 2017 by 12.5 percent. The chief points out a large majority were property crimes, with 14 percent classified as violent crimes.

Semko says the department has increased patrols of both police and civilian staff. The SMPD reminds residents despite the recent increase, the crime rate in Santa Monica is still at historic lows.
