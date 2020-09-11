Santa Monica police investigating disturbing footage of man apparently abusing small dog

Police say they have seen the video and are investigating it as a possible incident of animal abuse.
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to someone for depicting an act of potential animal abuse.
The video depicts a man who is apparently angry with his pet.
He grabs the small, white dog by its ear using one hand, picks it up roughly and lifts it through a door into the building's garage. He returns to the entranceway, holds the dog by the neck and hits it with one hand.
The video's timestamp indicates the incident happened the afternoon of Aug. 22.
The SMPD said members of the public have reached out to ask them to investigate the incident. The department asks anyone with additional information to call (310)458-8451 or email crimetips@smgov.net.