Pets & Animals

Santa Monica police investigating disturbing footage of man apparently abusing small dog

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE. Santa Monica police are looking into a surveillance video that shows a man abusing a small dog.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica police are looking into a surveillance video that shows a man apparently abusing a small dog, grabbing the animal roughly by the neck and ears and hitting it on the head.

Police say they have seen the video and are investigating it as a possible incident of animal abuse.

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to someone for depicting an act of potential animal abuse.

The video depicts a man who is apparently angry with his pet.

He grabs the small, white dog by its ear using one hand, picks it up roughly and lifts it through a door into the building's garage. He returns to the entranceway, holds the dog by the neck and hits it with one hand.

EMBED More News Videos

A bill making animal cruelty a federal offense has passed the Senate and is now on its way to President Donald Trump.


The video's timestamp indicates the incident happened the afternoon of Aug. 22.

The SMPD said members of the public have reached out to ask them to investigate the incident. The department asks anyone with additional information to call (310)458-8451 or email crimetips@smgov.net.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation has been launched after an apparent case of animal abuse was caught on video at a Los Angeles dog boutique.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta monicalos angeles countyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuse
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
Show More
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
3 sought after Big Bear liquor store clerk shot during robbery
More TOP STORIES News