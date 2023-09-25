FBI and Santa Monica police seek help finding bank robbery suspect

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Police Department along with the FBI are asking the public's help identifying a bank robber.

The robbery happened around 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at First Citizens Bank on Montana Avenue. FBI Los Angeles posted several photos of the suspect on X, formerly known as Twitter, which show a person wearing a jean jacket and a facemask.

Investigators said after the robbery, the suspect fled in a black BMW X5 SUV, which was featured in the series of photos.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the FBI or Santa Monica police.