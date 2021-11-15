Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit-run driver in Santa Monica

By ABC7.com staff
Pedestrian killed in Santa Monica hit-and-run

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Monica, and then hit by a second vehicle while he was down in the roadway, police say.

The incident happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Pico Boulevard.

Santa Monica police say the pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Challenger with red racing stripes on the hood.

The vehicle immediately fled eastbound on Pico without stopping to check on the pedestrian or call for assistance.

A second vehicle then struck the man while he was laying in the roadway. That second driver stopped to assist and is cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Santa Monica investigator Evan Raleigh at (310)458-8954 or evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov, or the police department watch commander (24 hours) at (310)458-8461.

