Santa Monica looting suspect arrested after police find 'thousands of dollars' worth' of stolen merchandise

Santa Monica police said Monday hundreds of people were arrested - a majority of which were not residents - and multiple businesses were destroyed after mostly peaceful protests turned chaotic over the weekend.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of looting "thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise" from Santa Monica businesses late last month, authorities said.Amanda Toyono Van Duyse was taken into custody after Santa Monica police served a search warrant in Los Angeles and discovered the stolen property, according to a news release."We are dedicated to bringing those responsible for the crimes committed on May 31 to justice and are working in collaboration with our partner agencies, to locate, arrest and prosecute those who committed acts of violence and theft in our community," Santa Monica Police Department Chief Cynthia Renaud said in a statement.Van Duyse was booked on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and burglary during a state emergency, the news release said. She was being held on $100,000 bail.Earlier this month, more than 400 of people were arrested after multiple businesses in the city were damaged and ransacked by looters, most of whom were not associated with nearby peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, Santa Monica police said.