Landowner kills mountain lion in Santa Monica Mountains, 1st under California depredation law

P-56, a collared 4 to 5-year-old male mountain lion, was killed last month after the property owner lost 12 animals in two years. The landowner received a permit to do so under the California Department of Fish & Wildlife's depredation law.
Mountain lion hunting has been banned in California since 1990, designated as a "specially protected mammal." However, the depredation law is the exception, though property owners must first use non-lethal means to fend off attacks before a permit is issued.
Officials say the landowner used several methods, including trained guard dogs, hot wire fencing and motion activated lights, among other measures, to deter the mountain lion to no avail.
The National Park Service had been tracking P-56, who is believed to be the father of at least four other mountain lions, for about three years.
