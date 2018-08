An armed attempted robbery suspect who threatened a jewelry store with an explosive device was identified by Santa Monica police Friday.Robert Art Abalov, 32, was identified by authorities as a suspect who robbed Curated Los Angeles in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue earlier this week.Authorities said the suspect threatened to detonate a possible explosive device during the attempted robbery . He did not get away with any items. He also fled in a black SUV, but quickly crashed it and fled on foot.Authorities said evidence collected at the crime scene helped them to identify Abalov. He is considered dangerous.He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown short hair and brown eyes. He is a Los Angeles area resident, but his current whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491 or 911.