Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade deemed safe after suspicious package found

Officer have determined there is no threat to the public from the item placed in the trash container near the 1400 block of the #3rdStreetPromenade. We anticipate the area will reopen in before 10pm. We appreciate your patience & cooperation. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 17, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Following an hours-long evacuation of Third Street Promenade, a suspicious package was determined not to be a threat to public safety, according to police.The package was found in a trash can forced an evacuation of part of Santa Monica's popular shopping district Monday evening.The trash can was located in front of an Urban Outfitters store on the Promenade between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard.The item was described as appearing like a pressure cooker but it was not immediately known if it was an explosive.Police taped off the area and ordered evacuations while the bomb squad investigated.A bomb squad robot was seen approaching and examining the device in the trash can.