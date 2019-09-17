Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade partially evacuated due to suspicious package

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious package in a trash can forced an evacuation of part of Santa Monica's popular Third Street Promenade shopping district Monday evening.

The trash can was located in front of an Urban Outfitters store on the Promenade between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The item was described as appearing like a pressure cooker but it was not immediately known if it was an explosive.

Police taped off the area and ordered evacuations while the bomb squad investigated.

A bomb squad robot was seen approaching and examining the device in the trash can.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
