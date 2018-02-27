Santa Monica violent home invasion suspect arrested

Rashad Devon Harris, 25, is a suspect in a violent Santa Monica home invasion. (Santa Monica PD)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Monica police arrested a man they say is responsible for a violent home invasion robbery in which the suspect entered a sleeping woman's home and stabbed her with her own kitchen knife.

Police say a man entered a home in the 1700 block of 5th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Friday while a woman was sleeping inside.

He grabbed a knife from the kitchen and confronted the woman, demanding money and property. He stabbed her in the arm and jumped on top of her, police say.

They fought and eventually she fought him off and he fled.

The woman underwent surgery at a local hospital for stab wounds and was listed in stable condition. The suspect was also cut on his hand.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and at a location a few blocks away. On Tuesday, they arrested the suspect they believe to be responsible for the attack.

The suspect was identified as Rashad Devon Harris, 25.

Harris was booked on attempted rape, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping and parole violation. He was being held without bail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Burciaga at (310) 458-8932; or Detective J. Rodriguez at (310) 458-2233; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.
