Santa Paula fire spreads quickly to at least 174 acres amid red-flag conditions

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire Monday in Santa Paula that spread to at least 174 acres.

The fire was reported in the Santa Clara River bed near the Santa Paula Airport just before noon Monday.

It was initially estimated at 3-5 acres but rapidly spread to at least 10 and then 174 within about three hours, with strong wind gusts in the area up to 35 mph.

A secondary spot fire was also burning near the Briggs Road interchange with the 126. The freeway remained open but the Briggs Road ramps were closed in both directions.

EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire was burning in Santa Paula near the Santa Clara riverbed and grew quickly amid strong Santa Ana winds.



Evacuation warnings were being issued for Shell Road east of the 126 to Todd Road.

South Mountain Road was also closed.

The blaze was named the Cornell Fire, for Cornell Drive.

Within about two hours, firefighters believed the threat to structures was decreasing as the fire was running out of fuel to burn.

Most of Southern California is facing an elevated fire danger Monday as strong Santa Ana winds return and humidity remains low.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa paulaventura countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
EDD fraud, frozen funds continue to plague Californians
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53, family says
Manhattan Beach keeps outdoor dining alive with 'public seating'
How Ventura County is solving for language barrier with farmworkers
SCE power shutoffs: 11K customers impacted, 193K more under consideration
Show More
CA could vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 this month
Another silver monolith appears in Santa Clarita
Chilly temps causes accidental ice sculpture in IE
Garcetti selected to co-chair Biden inauguration
Kidnapping suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Rowland Heights
More TOP STORIES News