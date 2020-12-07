Santa Paula fire spreads quickly to at least 65 acres amid red-flag conditions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8587237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire was burning in Santa Paula near the Santa Clara riverbed and grew quickly amid strong Santa Ana winds.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire Monday in Santa Paula that spread to at least 65 acres.The fire was reported in the Santa Clara River bed near the Santa Paula Airport around noon Monday.It was initially estimated at 3-5 acres but rapidly spread to at least 10 and then 65 within less than two hours, with strong wind gusts in the area up to 35 mph.Evacuation warnings were being issued for Shell Road east of the 126 to Todd Road.The blaze was named the Cornell Fire, for Cornell Drive.Within less than two hours, firefighters believed the threat to structures had decreased as the fire was running out of fuel to burn.Most of Southern California is facing an elevated fire danger Monday as strong Santa Ana winds return and humidity remains low.