Santiago Canyon Fire sparked by car, burns 7 acres of vegetation near 241 Freeway

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a 7-acre vegetation fire that started after a car crash in the Santiago Canyon area near Tustin Thursday morning.

Officials believe the blaze erupted after a car crashed on Santiago Canyon Road near the 241 Freeway around 3:40 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.



Santigao Canyon Road from the 241 Freeway to Loma Ridge is closed.

Officials said firefighters were making progress on the blaze, and ground and air crews were working to battle the fire.



It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the car fire, and additional details on the incident were not immediately available.

Strong Santa Ana winds were pummeling the Southland Thursday morning, and expected to continue through Friday. The wind event was triggering fires across the region, including in San Bernardino County and Sonoma County, and creating an elevated risk of fire danger across the region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinorange countybrush firefirewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
15K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat
Studio City home surrounded after deputy-involved shooting
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Show More
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Projects aim to keep LA streets, neighborhoods cooler
Lawsuits allege Dodgers security assaulted fans
'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast tracks child killer with SoCal ties
More TOP STORIES News