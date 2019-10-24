Santiago Canyon Fire sparked by car, burns 7 acres of vegetation near 241 Freeway

Officials believe the blaze erupted after a car crashed on Santiago Canyon Road near the 241 Freeway around 3:40 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Santiago canyon/ 241: 5 acre vegetation fire started by a vehicle fire. OCFA units are making fire attack and getting the uperhand on the fire. pic.twitter.com/zKaaQSUa7o— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 24, 2019
Santigao Canyon Road from the 241 Freeway to Loma Ridge is closed.
Officials said firefighters were making progress on the blaze, and ground and air crews were working to battle the fire.
OCFA & Orange city Fire are in a unified command. A combination of ground crews and night dropping helicopters are being utilized to fight this fire. pic.twitter.com/vrNDNt9FKa— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 24, 2019
It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the car fire, and additional details on the incident were not immediately available.
Strong Santa Ana winds were pummeling the Southland Thursday morning, and expected to continue through Friday. The wind event was triggering fires across the region, including in San Bernardino County and Sonoma County, and creating an elevated risk of fire danger across the region.