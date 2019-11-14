Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita: PHOTOS

gun violence

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- One person was killed and several others were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and the student gunman was in custody, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient was dead, two males were in critical condition and one male was in good condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
