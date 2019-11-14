Saugus High School shooting: Watch student's emotional reunion

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents and students greeted each other with hugs at the reunification center following a fatal shooting at Saugus High School Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. At least one person was killed and several others were injured, and the student gunman was in custody, authorities said.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient was dead, two males were in critical condition and one male was in good condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
