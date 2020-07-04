10-year-old amputee has endured 5 surgeries since incident involving fireworks: 'I want to tie my shoes'

Fireworks might be fun for a moment but the cost of mishandling them can last a lifetime.Aaron Carreto of Compton was turning ten years old the day he watched neighborhood men fiddling with a small object.The next thing Aaron knew, the sizzling device was tossed into his hands and it exploded with enough shock to set off car alarms."They gave me the firework lit up. I want them to be in jail so they don't do this to other kids," said Aaron crying in the hospital.It has been a year and five surgeries since it happened.Aaron lost fingers on his right hand and there is a stub where his left hand should be.One of the neighbors responsible, 28-year old Walter Revolorio is serving a term at Wasco State Prison.Aaron's crippling injury is a life sentence. But he is facing his future with courage.Manipulating the controls for video games is his therapy for his and hands and for the trauma he hits the soccer field.Aaron's coach, Juan Resendiz says that after five surgeries he gave Aaron the option of doing situps instead of push-ups."Coach, I can do push ups," said Aaron.Aaron will need that bravery to fight the flashbacks his family fears will return."He would cry when he would hear fireworks," says his sister Alison.The family's hope now is for enough money in a GoFundMe account to pay for for a major surgery that will give Aaron mechanical fingers.Aaron's dream to hold a soccer ball and dress himself."I want to tie my shoes," says Aaron.The calamity has changed the course of the Carreto family."Even when you think, oh, it will never happen to me, accidents do happen. It can change your life forever," says Alison.