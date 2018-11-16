At least three suspects have been detained because of a possible road rage incident that led to the temporary closure of the southbound 14 Freeway in Newhall.The incident concluded near the 14 transition to the 5 Freeway and traffic was being diverted from the 14 onto the 5. The police activity was on the transition overpass.The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but some reports indicate it started with a car-to-car shooting at a gas station in the area of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway shortly after 8 p.m.The CHP was investigating the incident as a possible case of road rage and shooting investigation. Two vehicles were visible at the scene, with some damage.Three suspects were seen surrendering to police and lying face down on the roadway.There were no immediate reports of injuries and no ambulances were seen at the scene.All lanes were back open at about 10:15 p.m.