SB 14 shut down in Newhall after possible road rage crash

At least three suspects have been detained and the southbound side of the 14 Freeway was shut down in Newhall because of a possible road rage incident.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) --
At least three suspects have been detained and the southbound side of the 14 Freeway was shut down in Newhall because of a possible road rage incident.

The incident concluded near the 14 transition to the 5 Freeway and traffic was being diverted from the 14 onto the 5. The police activity was on the transition overpass.

The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but some reports indicate it started with a car-to-car shooting at a gas station in the area of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

The CHP was investigating the incident as a possible case of road rage. Two vehicles were visible at the scene, with some damage.

Three suspects were seen surrendering to police and lying face down on the roadway.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and no ambulances were seen at the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragecrashfreewayCHProad closureNewhallLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks residents prepare for incoming rain after Woolsey Fire
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 71; sheriff says more than 1,000 still missing
Woolsey Fire: Historic movie set Paramount Ranch to be rebuilt
Thousand Oaks shooting: Two more victims laid to rest
Man fatally shoots co-worker at China Press office in Alhambra
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Show More
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 78 percent
Vigil planned for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Saudi crown prince ordered killing of journalist, US intel says
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
More News