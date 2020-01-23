SB 405 Fwy in Redondo Beach closed after accident involving truck carrying hydrogen cyanide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5718411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive Eyewitness New poll, more than half of Southern Californians described traffic where they live as a "major problem," with 11% even calling it "a crisis."

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were shut down in Redondo Beach Thursday afternoon after a box truck carrying hydrogen cyanide became involved in an accident.Both sides of the freeway were completely closed at Inglewood Avenue around noon, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic logs. By 2 p.m., all northbound lanes were reopened, while the southbound side remained off-limits to drivers.Hydrogen cyanide should not be inhaled, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The department was en route to assist Redondo Beach firefighters to determine if the substance was leaking. It's unclear if the truck sustained any damage.Officials could not provide an estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes.