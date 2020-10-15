SB 605 Freeway shut down in Los Alamitos after Caltrans workers were shot at, authorities say

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos was shut down Thursday morning after a Caltrans crew was allegedly fired upon by a suspect while they conducted work in the area, authorities said.Several California Highway Patrol vehicles were seen on the Katella Avenue onramp around 10:30 a.m. while they investigated the reported shooting.Authorities say the workers were conducting routine brush clearance around 9:30 a.m. when they were shot at. The suspect was believed to be barricaded in a tent within an adjacent area of thick brush and trees.Additional details were not immediately released but nobody was struck by gunfire.A drone was also seen surveying the brush while traffic was routed away from the area.