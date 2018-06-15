A San Bernardino gas station clerk has died after being shot during a robbery attempt on Friday.According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile walked into the gas station on Orange Show Road at E Street and demanded money from the 30-year-old clerk.When the clerk refused, a struggle ensued and the suspect's shotgun discharged, hitting the clerk.The clerk, a father of two, was pronounced dead at a local hospital and police were able to take the suspect into custody.