6-year-old surprised with free Disney trip after using birthday money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. -- A young South Carolina boy who gave up his Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees got a free trip to "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

Jermaine Bell and his family saved up a whole year in preparation to celebrate his seventh birthday at Walt Disney World. But then Hurricane Dorian hit and Bell decided to use the money to help others.

He spent the birthday money on hot dogs and supplies to feed evacuees fleeing the storm.

"I just wanted to give people something to eat, so they can get where they are going," Bell said.

Upon hearing of Bell's generosity and selflessness, Disney decided to give him and his family a free trip to the Magic Kingdom.

A Disney bus pulled up to Bell's house over the weekend and cast members surprised him with the news that his birthday trip was back on!

Hear more about Bell's birthday surprise Monday morning on GMA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinahurricane doriangood samaritangood newsdisney world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
Grocery strike averted as tentative deal reached
Development project slated to be built on fire-prone hills in Yorba Linda
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Stanton motel
At least 1 killed in San Bernardino triple shooting
Show More
Police looking for man who groped child in Redlands store
Chargers fend off Colts comeback with 30-24 overtime win
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
It's Hug Your Hound Day
More TOP STORIES News