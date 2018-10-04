EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4405503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say a suspect is in custody after seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot in Florence County.

The man accused of killing a police officer and wounding six other law enforcement officers in a South Carolina standoff is a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War.That's according to a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling in a divorce case involving 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins and his ex-wife Carol Hopkins.The court noted in the year 2000 that Frederick Hopkins was injured in the Vietnam War and he was receiving a disability payment of $1,127 a month. Hopkins also was a lawyer, admitted to the South Carolina bar in 1980, but was later disbarred.Authorities said Frederick Hopkins is under arrest in a hospital after falling on his head at some point during the standoff, which began when deputies tried to serve a search warrant at the home.