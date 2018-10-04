South Carolina police shooting suspect identified as Vietnam veteran, disbarred lawyer

The man accused of killing a police officer and wounding six other law enforcement officers in a South Carolina standoff is a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

FLORENCE, S.C. --
The man accused of killing a police officer and wounding six other law enforcement officers in a South Carolina standoff is a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War.

That's according to a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling in a divorce case involving 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins and his ex-wife Carol Hopkins.

MORE: South Carolina shooting -- 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
Authorities say a suspect is in custody after seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot in Florence County.


The court noted in the year 2000 that Frederick Hopkins was injured in the Vietnam War and he was receiving a disability payment of $1,127 a month. Hopkins also was a lawyer, admitted to the South Carolina bar in 1980, but was later disbarred.

Authorities said Frederick Hopkins is under arrest in a hospital after falling on his head at some point during the standoff, which began when deputies tried to serve a search warrant at the home.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
