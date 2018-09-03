South Carolina woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops, detectives say

EMBED </>More Videos

SC woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops

By Andrea Blanford
YORK COUNTY, S.C. --
A murder case is stunning people in York County, South Carolina.

Detectives have arrested and charged a woman after they say she poisoned her husband with eye drops.

The arrest warrant accuses Lana Sue Clayton of poisoning her husband Stephen Clayton's water with eye drops at their home in Clover from July 19 - July 21.

According to WSOC, the cause of death was determined after toxicology tests found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline in the body of the victim. That's the chemical found in eye drops.

"Somebody does something like that? That's crazy," said Sean Magan, who lives nearby.

They said Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband the substance without his knowledge.

"That's crazy," said Deborah Pollard, who also lives nearby. "They're just finding all kinds of ways to do crazy things now a day, aren't they?"

Stephen's funeral was held in August in the backyard of the couple's home before detectives determined his cause of death.

MORE: Warrants: Man tried to kill wife with ant poison
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
poisonmurderu.s. & worldcrimeman killedSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Research shows CTE risk from contact football for kids under 12
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
CHP cracks down on LA, IE street racing events
Doorbell mystery woman in Texas speaks out in exclusive interview
Show More
Labor Day weekend already deadly on California roads
Santa Monica yoga class hits the waves and the sand
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Man arrested after sex assaults in Lakewood and Bellflower
Couple expecting 1st child among 4 killed in Moreno Valley crash
More News