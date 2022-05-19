Viral TikTok video shows Burbank woman getting fake job offer

BURBANK (KABC) -- Lara Lafferty believed she got a job offer from Delish, a food media site, 24 hours after applying. But it was a scam.Lafferty used Upwork, a job posting site for freelancers, to apply for the opening. She received a response immediately after applying."One of the first things I noticed was that the two people I was talking to in the hiring process typed really similarly," Lafferty said.Though there were a few grammatical errors, but Lafferty said it didn't seem suspicious. According to LinkedIn, the names used were real employees at Delish.But the interview was in the chat feature over Skype, and there were no cameras.The day after her interview Lafferty got an offer letter. But things seemed off when those alleged employees talked about sending Lafferty an invoice for a work computer.Watch the video above for the full story.