Scammers have targeted Huntington Beach businesses and individuals by soliciting sponsorships to a fake event, police said.According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, scammers have falsely claimed that the Azul Beach Music Festival, featuring several headliner musicians, is approved and permitted to take place at the Huntington Beach Pier this fall.Police are cautioning the public that the Azul Music Festival is not an approved or endorsed event in Huntington Beach.If you are contacted by anyone from this event, or you feel you have been the victim of fraud, please contact the Huntington Beach Police Department Hotline at 714-375-5066.