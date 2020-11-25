SoCal Edison could shut off power on Thanksgiving due to high winds, fire danger

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Southern California Edison is considering shutting off power to more than 73,000 customers as forecasts call for increased fire danger on the holiday.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff program is designed to lower the risk of fires caused by damage to electrical equipment when strong winds are expected.

Edison said it is monitoring conditions for a possible shutdown starting around noon on Thanksgiving Day until 3 p.m. Friday.

A map of communities from Oxnard to Banning that could be affected is available here.

The National Weather Service says fire weather watches took effect Tuesday afternoon in many communities throughout Southern California and are expected to last through Friday night. Strong Santa Ana winds are expected, with possible gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph, although temperatures will remain in the 60s.

SCE has 5 million customers in the region. Here's how many could be affected by county if the power is shut off:

  • Los Angeles County, 13,111 customers.

  • Riverside County: 4,422 customers.

  • San Bernardino County: 42,147 customers.

  • Ventura County: 12,380 customers.

  • Kern County: 1,570 customers.


    • "Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," SCE says on its website.

    SCE customers can sign up for alerts to let them know if the power will be shut off.

    Some of the largest, most devastating wildfires in California history have been linked to electrical equipment.

    Bobcat Fire possibly caused by tree branches hitting SoCal Edison equipment

    Easy Fire: SoCal Edison equipment failure caused blaze that burned 1,860 acres in Ventura County

    Silverado Fire: SCE equipment under investigation as a possible source
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    southern californiawindcalifornia wildfirespower outagethanksgivingedison
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
    LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
    Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
    Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
    Biden picks Alejandro Mayorkas to lead DHS
    Riverside County hospitalizations surge by more than 250%
    Los Angeles saw more than 300 murders this year
    Show More
    OC restaurants could get a boost from LA County's dining ban
    Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed for inmates, DA says
    COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
    2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
    Travelers arriving in LA required to acknowledge state quarantine
    More TOP STORIES News