Glendale living facility finds way to let residents, family celebrate Mother's Day together

For the first time in weeks, Scholl Canyon Estates residents in Glendale enjoyed visits with family members on Mother's Day.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Glendale independent living facility allowed all its resident mothers a chance to celebrate with loved ones from a safe distance for Mother's Day Sunday.

The Mother's Day tradition brightened the day for residents of Scholl Canyon Estates. For the first time in weeks, residents of the independent living facility enjoyed visits with family members.

Residents of Scholl Canyon range in age from 75 to 106. They have been quarantined in their rooms for weeks. Operators stopped visits to protect the vulnerable population.

"It took a little brain storming to find out how to work this out and stay safe," said William Rauscher of Scholl Canyon Estates.

Operators came up with a way to enable residents to celebrate the day with people they love. Physically distanced visiting stations were set up in a carport and everyone wore masks.

"It's strange to be so isolated. I'm not used to being that alone, and I miss that a lot," said Marybeth Maloney, the activity director at the facility. "They're doing the right thing the way they've been doing things here."

Residents were treated to musical entertainment while sipping glasses of lemonade and the chef at the facility prepared a special Mother's Day meal.

The emphasis was on safety, but it was easy to see how spending time with family meant to the residents.
