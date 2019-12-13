Lake Elsinore crash involving school bus and van leaves 6 injured, 2 seriously

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A school bus and a van collided in Lake Elsinore Friday morning, sending six people to hospitals, including children, authorities said.The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Morro Way after the driver of the van rolled through a stop sign, colliding with a bus that was carrying eight students en route to Lakeland Village School, according to authorities. The crash left the driver of the van and a 5-year-old girl seriously injured, officials said.At least one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to extricated by emergency crews.Authorities say a man and three children were traveling in the cargo van."There were four occupants in the van, all in the front. The 5-year-old next to the driver was unrestrained, as were the driver and the other two occupants," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Von Voigt said.Two of the patients sustained moderate injuries, while the injuries of four others were minor, Cal Fire said. All of the students who were injured attend Lakeland Village School, including the students who were in the van.Seven students who were unhurt were released to the custody of school district officials.