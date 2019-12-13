Lake Elsinore crash involving school bus and van leaves 8 injured, 2 seriously

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight victims were transported to a hospital, two with serious injuries, after a crash involving a school bus and a van in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.The collision occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Morro Way, leaving one victim trapped in one of the vehicles, according to Cal Fire Riverside.Two of the patients sustained moderate injuries, while the injuries of four others were minor, Cal Fire said.Seven students who were unhurt were released to the custody of school district officials.