Inglewood multi-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves 8 people with minor injuries

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles Wednesday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many children were among the injured.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Manchester and Van Ness, according to the California Highway Patrol.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
