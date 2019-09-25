Inglewood multi-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves 8 people with minor injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles Wednesday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear how many children were among the injured.
The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Manchester and Van Ness, according to the California Highway Patrol.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
