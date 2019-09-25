Inglewood multi-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves 8 people with minor injuries

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles Wednesday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many children were among the injured.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Manchester and Van Ness, according to the California Highway Patrol.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countyschool bus accidentschool busstudentscrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in South LA
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Santa Ana warehouse
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino
Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
2 believed to be barricaded inside Pomona home after reports of shots fired
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Show More
Alleged victim of former UCLA gynecologist speaks out
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Homelessness protesters removed from LA City Council chamber
OC Board of Supervisors votes to regulate group homes
Metro bus crash on 101 Fwy shuts down lanes in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News