4 girls hospitalized after school bus slams into power pole in Elysian Park, topples electrical wires

ELYSIAN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Four student passengers were transported to a hospital after a school bus struck a power pole Wednesday morning in Elysian Park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.The collision was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Solano Avenue, toppling multiple electrical wires, the LAFD said in a statement. The bus was headed to a nearby middle school at the time of the incident."Everyone is out of the vehicle and clear of the hazard," the news release said.At least nine children were assessed by firefighter-paramedics at the scene, and four girls were hospitalized in fair condition, according to officials. The girls were about 12 years old."According to the bus driver, it might be a mechanical failure on the brakes," a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said in response to questions about the possible cause of the crash. "Again, that's going to be part of the investigation."The CHP spokesman noted that off-ramps from the northbound 110 Freeway near the scene "have really tight turns.""So you need to slow down, as the speed limit is 55 miles an hour," he added.