Granada Hills: School shelters in place amid nearby standoff involving armed suspect, LAPD

The barricade situation began shortly after 5 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Andasol Avenue and San Jose Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two hours later, Los Angeles School Police said students and staff at Patrick Henry Middle School were sheltering in place due to the police activity.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Henry MS Update: San Jose St has reopened. Students & Staff arriving can enter through the front entrance of the school.— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) February 25, 2020
Andasol Ave on the west side of the campus remains closed. Follow for updates.