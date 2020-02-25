Granada Hills: School shelters in place amid nearby standoff involving armed suspect, LAPD

Henry MS Update: San Jose St has reopened. Students & Staff arriving can enter through the front entrance of the school.



Andasol Ave on the west side of the campus remains closed. Follow for updates. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) February 25, 2020

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed individual suspected of domestic violence was holed up in a Granada Hills home Tuesday morning, prompting a standoff with officers and a shelter-in-place order at a nearby school, authorities said.The barricade situation began shortly after 5 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Andasol Avenue and San Jose Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Two hours later, Los Angeles School Police said students and staff at Patrick Henry Middle School were sheltering in place due to the police activity.