Granada Hills: School shelters in place amid nearby standoff involving armed suspect, LAPD

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed individual suspected of domestic violence was holed up in a Granada Hills home Tuesday morning, prompting a standoff with officers and a shelter-in-place order at a nearby school, authorities said.

The barricade situation began shortly after 5 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Andasol Avenue and San Jose Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two hours later, Los Angeles School Police said students and staff at Patrick Henry Middle School were sheltering in place due to the police activity.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countygranada hillslos angeles police departmentlapdbarricadeswatdomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Panorama City
Kobe Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them
CA lawmakers want to limit development fees on new homes
Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect
Student arrested for social media threat against Long Beach school
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Show More
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
South LA temporary housing site opens in record time
Without Warning: HUD falling behind public housing inspections in LA area
Placido Domingo apologizes for sexual misconduct allegations
LA City Council to vote on tour bus ordinance
More TOP STORIES News