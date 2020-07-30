Education

Continued distance learning due to pandemic has school supply stores helping families as homes remain classrooms

School supply stores fill in the gaps for families as classrooms move to homes during Covid-19
By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students are getting ready to go back to school, even though for most, that means learning from home. Since 1965, Neely's School Supplies in South L.A. has sold education essentials to the community. But with the coronavirus pandemic, and LAUSD announcing online distance learning for this school year, they've seen their customers shift from teachers to parents as the classroom moves from school to the home.

"Since Covid-19 with the schools and the school districts closing our primary base customers are parent teachers, parents who are looking to make sure their child doesn't fall behind, that they're able to supplement their learning," said store manager Jerald Neely.

Parents trying to help their children stay ahead, like Amini Aubrey, who bought charts to help her son with visual learning.

"My son still needs to visualize and to kind of count tens he still has trouble with it. And I said oh it's a good visual for him to see it," said Aubrey.

"I have a friend who runs a preschool and right now since like covid is happening she also has like siblings and a child so she's going to use these to help teach them since distance learning is happening right now," said customer America Aubrey.

At St. Genevieve School in Panorama City, a private school that has already started its school year, they are distance learning via Zoom. That presents a unique challenge for teachers.

"There's some frustration cause we have to use zoom and some people don't know how to use the break out room or remind texting and all these others apps that we're trying to figure out how to use," said teacher Samantha Fanelli.

While students are at home, distance learning, the teachers are on Zoom from empty classrooms.

Students are getting ready to go "back to school," even though for most, that means learning from home. That has many families scrambling to find proper school supplies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsouth los angelesback to schooleducationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
LIVE: Garcetti details LA's latest response to COVID-19
Dodgers' Kelly suspended after confrontation with Astros
Child sexual abuse suspect arrested in Canoga Park
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Child dies in Pasadena apartment fire, officials say
Here's what Riverside County's antibody study says about fatality rate, herd immunity
Show More
Florida man buys Lamborghini with PPP funds, officials say
LAPD looking for suspects who vandalized memorial
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
OC Board of Education sues California over school closures
More TOP STORIES News