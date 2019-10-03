SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Researchers unearthed multiple, giant fossils estimated to be around 15-million-years-old in Simi Valley.
It was an exciting find for a group from California State Chico's Geological and Environmental Sciences Department.
Among the incredible dig, a mid-portion of a skeleton from a sea hippo was found.
A whale vertebrae was also recovered.
15-million-year-old giant fossils discovered by excavation team in Simi Valley
