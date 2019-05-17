littering

400M pieces of plastic found on beaches of remote tropical islands

AUSTRALIA -- New research published Thursday estimates that roughly 414 million pieces of trash have washed ashore on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

The research was published in the Scientific Reports journal.

The island chain, which is off the coast of Australia, consists of 27 islands and is largely uninhabited.

Although the chain is only home to about 500 people, the beaches are estimated to be littered with a whopping 238 tons of disposable plastic.

Much of the trash is single-use consumer items like bottle caps, straws, shoes and sandals.

Experts said our oceans have become a "reservoir" for plastic over the last 60 years.

Nearly 1 million shoes and more than 370,000 toothbrushes were among the millions of pieces of plastic found by the research team.

Researchers said there is probably more plastic debris on the beaches than their estimate, which they claim is conservative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmenttrashlitteringnatureplastic bottlesu.s. & worldplastic
LITTERING
57 e-scooters, bikes pulled from river
Organization hires homeless population to clean public beach
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
VIDEO: Altercation leads to driver striking veteran in Gardena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News